Clash Royale maintenance break (July 10): All balance changes and bug fixes explored

The next Clash Royale maintenance break, scheduled on July 10, 2025, brings certain adjustments to the Spirit Empress' powers. Most of the community is still figuring out strategies that would help them use the Spirit Empress card to its full potential. However, finding the perfect strategy for a complex card like this can be tough for the players.

To better showcase the individual strengths of both forms of Spirit Empress in Clash Royale, the developer has put the game into maintenance and promised to give certain power boosts to both forms.

The developer also promised certain bug fixes arriving in the game after the maintenance. This article talks about everything you need to know about the Clash Royale maintenance break on July 10, 2025.

Spirit Empress is getting buffed after the Clash Royale maintenance break on July 10, 2025

According to the official X post, the plan is to boost both forms of the Spirit Empress during the Clash Royale maintenance break on July 10, 2025. The developer hopes that this will help the community figure out better strategies to use the Spirit Empress card to its full potential.

Check out the power boosts Spirit Empress is getting below:

Hitpoints (Ground Form) : Increased from 1024 to 1075 (5%)

: Increased from 1024 to 1075 (5%) Hit Speed (Air Form): Reduced from 1.5sec to 1.4sec (0.1s faster)

However, the developer also mentioned that these changes are temporary and they will closely monitor the progress. Once the players get more familiar with how she works, the developer promises to make further adjustments based on the Spirit Empress's performance.

Clash Royale maintenance break (June 10, 2025): Bug Fixes

The developer also promised certain bug fixes in the maintenance break scheduled on June 10, 2025. These are:

Ranked is now using the correct Arena.

Electro Wizard properly stops Prince’s charge when deployed directly on him.

Ice Wizard no longer destroys the second barrel of Skeleton Barrel Evolution before it spawns.

Level 16 Cards will no longer appear (Merge Tactics).

The Shop will no longer appear empty when rerolling with Spirit Empress (Merge Tactics).

Fixed various crashes and exploits.

The developer announced the maintenance break with an official X post on July 10, 2025, at 7:00 am UTC. You can expect the maintenance to be over by 8:00 am UTC.

