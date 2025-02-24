Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes: New Legendary skins, balance changes, and more

Devsisters released the Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes on the title's official Discord Server, within minutes of the update's trailer launch. While the update will go live on February 26, 2025, players should learn about the changes arriving in the game to stay a step ahead of their competition.

According to an official post from the title's X handle, the new update will bring new Legendary skins for Pure Vanilla Cookie and Milk Shadow Cookie (the latest Cookies to be added to the roster). The post also reveals the addition of a new Beast Raid difficulty level, a new challenge mode, and more. However, a lot more changes will arrive in the game after the update.

As such, this article will explore the Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes in detail.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes: Release date and new inclusions

The Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update will arrive in the game on February 26, 2025, bringing two new Legendary skins, a new challenge mode, a new Beast Raid difficulty, and more.

Two new Legendary costumes

As per the Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes, the developers will introduce Pure Vanilla Cookie's Truthless Recluse and Milk Shadow Cookie's Sage of Truth skins in the game.

Two-Faced Lies Master difficulty

The developers have invited Cookiemasters to challenge a more powerful Two-Faced Lies encounter and win. As per the Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes, players must clear stages 8 through 30 of Crispia to unlock the Beast Raid mode and earn tickets to participate in battles.

Upon completing the Expert difficulty level, the Master level will be unlocked, where the boss will deal more DMG and amplify debuffs.

New Gacha of Fate theme

The Gacha of Fate will get the new "Truth & Deceit" theme. Players can get 20 Soulprisms of either Shadow Milk or Pure Vanilla Cookie for every 300 pulls from this theme.

New Gacha of Fate theme is arriving soon (Image via Devsisters)

they will get to choose which Cookie's Soulprisms they want to get. Do note that the number of pulls for each theme is saved and logged separately.

New Champion of Chaos challenge

The goal is to deal as much damage to the Champion of Chaos as you can within the time limit by using Random Buffs and Upgrade Effects. The developer has also added two Random Effects for ATK SPD in this challenge mode. You can buy different Cookie Skills from the Effect Shop, and aim for a higher score, which will help you earn Pawns that can be used to upgrade the Skills and purchase new ones from the Effect Shop or prizes from the in-game Shop.

Champion of Chaos Challenge is wreaking havoc in the Cookie World (Image via Devsisters)

ou can purchase Tactical Skills or Cookie Skills in the Effect Shop. The first purchase is free of charge. Cookie Skills are activated automatically at regular intervals, without the buff applied to the original caster Cookie. The developer has also added the Awakened Pure Vanilla Cookie’s Tactical Skill in the Effect Shop. You can get five free rerolls that get refilled after the following battle.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes: All additions, changes, and improvements

The developers have also announced some other changes that they made in the title to enhance your gameplay experience. This includes improvements to the gameplay, Cookies, and Costumes.

Gameplay improvements

The developer has reduced the difficulty level for Guild Battle for Lv.250+ for a better gameplay experience and balance.

Red Velvet Dragon

Lv.250 DMG Reflect : Reduced from 200% to 125%

: Reduced from 200% to 125% Lv.300 DMG Reflect: Now set at 150%

Avatar of Destiny

Lv.250 Stone of Destiny HP : Reduced from 88 to 50

: Reduced from 88 to 50 Lv.300 Stone of Destiny HP: Now set at 74

Living Licorice Abyss

Lv.250 Periodic DMG: Reduced from 35% of Max HP every 1 sec for 10 sec to 20% of Max HP every 1 sec for 10 sec

Reduced from 35% of Max HP every 1 sec for 10 sec to 20% of Max HP every 1 sec for 10 sec Lv.300 Periodic DMG: Now set at 30% of Max HP every 1 sec for 10 sec

Cookie improvements

The developer has made the following changes to Macha Cookie's skill, as per the Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes:

Amplified Debuffs of Macha Cookie: Increased from +10% per stack; stacks up to x3 to +25% per stack; stacks up to x2

Increased from +10% per stack; stacks up to x3 to +25% per stack; stacks up to x2 Poison-type Periodic DMG Duration of Macha Cookie: Increased from +40% for 10 sec to +50% for 10 sec

Costume improvements

The developer has also announced that starting this update, you can obtain Rainbow Crystals through the Legendary Costume Gacha by pulling duplicate Costumes. Moreover, Costumes from previous releases will be available in the Rainbow Crystal Shop via an upcoming update in March 2025.

Overall, the Cookie Run Kingdom February 26 update patch notes have revealed some promising upcoming inclusions and changes, and the community is naturally excited to experience it all.

