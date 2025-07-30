  • home icon
EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak players and Icons

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:36 GMT
Popular Icons and players will feature in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak event (Image via EA Sports)
Popular Icons and players will feature in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak event (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports officials Antwan and Tak have announced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak players and Icons on their latest YouTube livestream. This news has also been confirmed through a post on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the reveal, many renowned players and Icons will be featured in the Ragnarok After Daybreak event. They will be available after the weekly reset on July 30, 2025, UTC.

Which players and Icons have been announced for the upcoming EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak event?

A total of 16 cards have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak event. All cards have high overall ratings (OVRs) and can be effectively used in any gamer's Ultimate Team for boosted performances in Division Rivals matches.

Here are all the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak players and Icons:

  • 111 OVR CB - Rio Ferdinand
  • 111 OVR CM - Cesc Fabregas
  • 111 OVR ST - Erling Haaland
  • 111 OVR CM - Jude Bellingham
  • 110 OVR ST - Michael Owen
  • 110 OVR CM - Marouane Fellaini
  • 110 OVR RW - Bukayo Saka
  • 110 OVR CB - Dean Huijsen
  • 109 OVR LB - Destiny Udogie
  • 109 OVR CDM - Marc Casado
  • 108 OVR ST - Liam Delap
  • 106 OVR CM - Mikel Jauregizer
  • 105 OVR RB - Juanlu Sanchez
  • 104 OVR RW - Yaser Asprilla
  • 104 OVR CAM - Pablo Marin
  • 104 OVR CM - Williot Swedberg
Note that there are only four Legend cards (Rio Ferdinand, Cesc Fabregas, Michael Owen, and Marouane Fellaini), and all of them have an OVR of 110 or higher. These items are expected to surge in value once they hit the market on July 30, 2025.

For those unaware, you can also get the cards by exchanging After Daybreak Shards in the Gallery 2 chapter of the promo. You can get After Daybreak Shards by completing skill games and matches in the Main 2 and Rewards 2 chapters.

You can either trade After Daybreak Shards for a 110 or 111-rated card or opt for multiple 105–108-rated cards at a lower cost.

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
