EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak players and Icons

EA Sports officials Antwan and Tak have announced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak players and Icons on their latest YouTube livestream. This news has also been confirmed through a post on the title’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.According to the reveal, many renowned players and Icons will be featured in the Ragnarok After Daybreak event. They will be available after the weekly reset on July 30, 2025, UTC.Which players and Icons have been announced for the upcoming EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak event?A total of 16 cards have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak event. All cards have high overall ratings (OVRs) and can be effectively used in any gamer's Ultimate Team for boosted performances in Division Rivals matches. Here are all the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak players and Icons:111 OVR CB - Rio Ferdinand111 OVR CM - Cesc Fabregas111 OVR ST - Erling Haaland111 OVR CM - Jude Bellingham110 OVR ST - Michael Owen110 OVR CM - Marouane Fellaini110 OVR RW - Bukayo Saka110 OVR CB - Dean Huijsen109 OVR LB - Destiny Udogie109 OVR CDM - Marc Casado108 OVR ST - Liam Delap106 OVR CM - Mikel Jauregizer105 OVR RB - Juanlu Sanchez104 OVR RW - Yaser Asprilla104 OVR CAM - Pablo Marin104 OVR CM - Williot SwedbergAlso Read: EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2: All matches and rewards exploredNote that there are only four Legend cards (Rio Ferdinand, Cesc Fabregas, Michael Owen, and Marouane Fellaini), and all of them have an OVR of 110 or higher. These items are expected to surge in value once they hit the market on July 30, 2025.For those unaware, you can also get the cards by exchanging After Daybreak Shards in the Gallery 2 chapter of the promo. You can get After Daybreak Shards by completing skill games and matches in the Main 2 and Rewards 2 chapters. You can either trade After Daybreak Shards for a 110 or 111-rated card or opt for multiple 105–108-rated cards at a lower cost.