EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Captains Week 2 Icons and players

Earlier today (August 28, 2025, UTC), EA Sports introduced multiple EA FC Mobile Captains Week 2 Icons and players. The cards were added to the title hours after the developers teased a few of them in a recent post on X. The list of the Week 2 cards features some of the most popular present-day footballers alongside several renowned Icons of the sport.The introduction of the Week 2 Icons and players has sparked excitement amongst mobile gamers.Which are the introduced Icons and players in the EA FC Mobile Captains Week 2?EA Sports has introduced a total of 12 Icons and players in the EA GC Mobile Captains Week 2. All the introduced cards have an overall rating of 108 or higher, making them rare items in the game. If you get hold of them, you can add the cards to win more matches in the newly introduced Division Rivals season.Here are all the introduced Icons and players in EA FC Mobile Captains Week 2:111 OVR GK - Oliver Kahn (Icon)111 OVR RW - Gareth Bale (Icon)110 OVR CM - Martin Odegaard110 OVR CDM - Joshua Kimmich110 OVR CB - Harry Maguire109 OVR CAM - Lorenzo Pellegrini109 OVR ST - Jarrod Bowen109 OVR GK - Oliver Baumann108 OVR CDM - Denis Zakaria108 OVR RB - Thilo Kehrer108 OVR CM - Tom Cairney108 OVR CB - Willi OrbanAlso read: EA FC Mobile Captains Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards exploredSince all the cards above have high overall ratings, they are selling quickly in the in-game Market, and at soaring prices. However, if you have accumulated enough Market Pick Tokens, you can utilize the feature for a chance to get one of the cards for free.You can also play and complete missions in various chapters of the Captains promo. This will help you obtain Captains Shards, which can be exchanged in the Gallery chapter to get one or more EA FC Mobile Captains Week 2 Icons and players for free.In addition, you can spend FC Points or Gems in the Store to open Captains promo packs and obtain the cards.