Esports titles revealed for 2026 Asian Games

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Feb 21, 2025 18:49 IST
Esports titles revealed for the 2026 Asian Olympic Games
11 Esports titles will feature in the 2026 Asian Games (Image via Olympic Games)

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) recently announced all the esports titles that will be included in the 2026 Asian Games. The post mentioned there will be 11 games in the upcoming Asiad, four more than its previous edition in Hangzhou. The titles were revealed after OCA's Executive Board meeting in Harbin, China.

This article will discuss everything to know about the esports titles revealed for the 2026 Asian Games.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang, PUBG, and nine other esports titles revealed for 2026 Asian Games

According to the official Olympic Games website, the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will feature an expanded lineup of 11 esports titles:

List of Esports titles revealed for 2026 Asian Games (Image via Olympics Games)
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Pokemon Unite
  • Honor of Kings
  • League of Legends - Asian Games Version
  • PUBG - Asian Games Version
  • Mobile Legends - Bang Bang
  • Dreams of 3 Kingdoms
  • Naroka - Bladepoint
  • Grand Turismo (7)
  • Efootball Series
  • Puyo Puyo Championship
Readers should note that PUBG in this list refers to PUBG Mobile.

The 11 esports titles revealed for the 2026 Asian Games are a step forward from the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where there were only 7 titles to compete for. However, the 2023 Asian Games was the first time esports arrived in the Asiad as a medal event.

With six new titles being included in the roster and two getting dropped from the previous mix, the 2026 Asian Olympic Games sets the stage for both emerging and veteran esports athletes to showcase their skills and win medals for their countries.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
