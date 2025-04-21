Krafton announces PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration  

Krafton Inc. announced the upcoming arrival of a PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration in May 2025, through a post on the popular BR title's official social media handles. Based on the April 21, 2025 announcement, cadets will have to give their all to fight the Titans (from the popular manga/anime, Attack on Titan) appearing in the themed-mode maps of Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok in the game's forthcoming 3.8 update.

The announcement has naturally generated massive enthusiasm amongst AOT lovers and PUBG Mobile gamers across the world.

What can you expect from the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration?

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan has become massively popular amongst global manga and anime lovers. The success of AOT has prompted Krafton and Level Infinite to incorporate a new themed mode in the upcoming May 2025 update for their popular BR mobile title.

The 3.8 beta version contains multiple PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration items. Players can use the "ODM gear" from the anime (called "mechanical hooks" in-game) to quickly move to higher locations. There are also Titan Potions that help gamers turn into a Titan for a certain period upon consumption, enabling them to get the power of squashing opponents while attacking them. Gamers will also get the opportunity to ride trains in the upcoming update.

In addition, players can obtain cosmetics resembling some of their favorite AOT characters — Eren Yeager, Levi Ackerman, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Annie Leonhart, and more.

Meanwhile, popular leakers have leaked images of collaboration skins for weapons like the M416, DBS, and QBZ. Titan suits and AOT-themed parachute skins have also been leaked.

Also read: Krafton announces the return of the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration.

Like the game's previous immensely popular manga collaborations (Dragon Ball Super and Jujutsu Kaisen), the PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration is also expected to have a Prize Path event. Based on leaks, this event will enable gamers to obtain exclusive AOT cosmetics after they unlock the Prize Path (by spending UC) and complete milestones.

However, players must wait for the developers to provide more information about the AOT collaboration in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, since all the latest PUBG Mobile collaborations have been introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as well, Indian players can also expect the AOT collaboration to go live in the Indian variant at around the same time.

