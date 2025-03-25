Krafton announces the return of the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration

Popular developers Krafton recently announced the highly anticipated return of the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration. The crossover became massively successful in its last two stints, 2019 and 2021, respectively, captivating millions of mobile gamers worldwide. The developers have posted multiple posts on PUBG Mobile's social media handles, creating a frenzy of speculation regarding what the returning collaboration might have in store.

While Krafton and Lightspeed are yet to reveal much about the collaboration, fans eagerly await the return of the Kaiju in the classic mode maps and the introduction of exclusive collab events.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration to return after a gap of four years

The first crossover happened in PUBG Mobile during the release of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie in 2019. Following a great response, the developers decided to collaborate again in 2021, as the Godzilla x Kong-themed mode appeared in Erangel and Sanhok. To date, the mode remains one of the most popular themes to appear in the Battle Royale title.

The re-introduction of the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration in the 3.7 update highlights the developers' commitment to bringing engaging content for their massive player base. Being a popular franchise, Godzilla is expected to reinvigorate a huge number of old players who left the game after the conclusion of the collaboration event in 2021. In addition, the collaboration will also challenge newcomers, as they will have to adapt to the monster's presence in the game.

Based on leaks provided by popular creators like Mad Tamizha and Medalcore, the returning PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration will potentially introduce several new cosmetics.

Listed below are the leaked items for the upcoming collaboration:

Godzilla Urban set and cover

Ghidorah Buddy

Burning Godzilla Buddy

Burning Godzilla Urban cover and set

Godzilla King of the Monsters UAZ

Burning Godzilla Groza (Upgradable)

King Ghidorah Glider

Mechagodzilla Bike

Godzilla vs Destroyah Parachute

Mechagodzilla M16A4 (Upgradable)

Heat Ray Godzilla emote

Do note that the developers are yet to confirm these items, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

As of now, it is unknown whether the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collaboration will arrive in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). However, there is a high chance that the Kaiju will appear in BGMI, as all other major collaborations of PUBG Mobile have also featured in the Indian version of the game. This can be seen with the ongoing collaboration event with BabyMonster.

