5 best PUBG Mobile 3.7 update features

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update has arrived, featuring countless additions that gamers might have never seen before. These include the Golden Dynasty theme mode, the Rondo map, which features new firearms and vehicles, and the WOW updates.

The announcement and the beta test for the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update kept players on their toes for over a month. Since the patch is finally here, you should install it and dive into its content right away.

Read on to learn about the five best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

What are the five best features in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update?

1) New themed mode - Golden Dynasty

Golden Dynasty is the fresh mode released in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update.

Supported maps: Erangel, Livik, and Rondo maps (Ranked and Unranked).

New map areas: Gilded Palace, Eminence Courtyard, Reminisce Zones, and Reversal Fragments.

New themed items: Reversal Blade and Golden Scepter.

New gameplay mechanics: Strongest Team Podium, Golden Sands Platform, Past Reflection Station, and Desert Awakening.

New themed vehicle: Two-seater Camel.

2) New map - Rondo

Rondo is the biggest in-game map, situated in an 8x8 km area. It features a blend of traditional Eastern architectural buildings and Western skyscrapers. In this new environment, players can employ classic battle royale strategies to navigate through its different corners and take down foes. Also, the map features floating restaurants, tranquil bamboo forests, and serene lakes.

Player count: Up to 100.

Supported weather: Sunny and Sunset.

Main areas: Jadena City, Stadium, Jao Tin, Rin Jiang, Tin Long Garden, Yu Lin, Neox Factory, Test Track, Mey Ran, Bamboo, and Lo Hua Xing.

New items: Emergency Cover Flare, Forest Ghillie Suit, Battle Ready Kit, and Signal Jammer Backpack.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Trade Shop: Everything you need to know

3) Classic Mode updates

The Laser Sight has been added to the Supply Shop.

New Advancing emote: A fresh emote has been introduced, which allows you to move around while it is at play.

New weapon: Explosive Bow.

4) World of Wonder (WOW) updates

The main WOW interface structure and sub-tab layout have been improved.

Some improvements have been made in the Category Tags.

Creators can track updates and trends related to their creations and followers after the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update.

The search function now supports synonyms and multiple languages.

The Update Log displays up to 30 entries after the patch's arrival.

The playtest feature has been improved, and a corresponding guidance has been added.

The Environment Control Device has Milky Way weather now.

Some Gilded Palace decorative objects have been added.

Some Alan Walker decorative objects have been added.

5) Metro Royale updates

Metro Royale updates will go live on March 8 and remain until May 6, 2025.

A new Gilded Palace theme area has been added to Misty Port and Arctic Base maps.

New Underground Vault Encounter gameplay has been added to the Misty Port and Arctic Base map.

New Team Deathmatch - Warehouse mode has been added.

A new JS9 Submachine gun has been added.

After the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, throwables and traps won't harm teammates anymore or interrupt evacuation, given no enemies are around.

Only one player can interact with a supply crate at once from now on.

Those who open a crate will now get a priority pick for its content for a certain duration.

