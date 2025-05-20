NetEase Games announces Destiny Rising Closed Beta Test and more

Fans of the Destiny franchise are on the edge of their seats as NetEase Games has finally announced the Destiny Rising Closed Beta Test. After a long wait since the end of the first Alpha test in late-2024, the developer first broke their silence about the title during the NetEase 520 Conference, as they teased new content there. According to recent updates, the developer has announced a release date for the title's first CBT in the Discord server.
This article details everything we know so far about the first Closed Beta Test of Destiny Rising.
Destiny Rising Closed Beta Test announced
According to an update shared by the title's community manager on its official Discord server, the Destiny Rising Closed Beta Test schedule will go live on May 21, 2025.
The community manager addressed fans with a brief text that read:
“Mark your calendars—here’s what’s coming on May 21: The official schedule for Destiny: Rising’s first Closed Beta Test. The App Store pre-order will go live!”
According to the announcements made on the official Discord server, Destiny Rising's first Closed Beta Test's schedule will be announced on May 21, 2025, at 10 am PDT. A new trailer was recently released for the game.
The big announcement of the Destiny Rising first CBT arrived as a part of the milestone celebration of the community. The developer held a reveal event on Discord for the community, and whoever guessed the CBT announcements correctly will receive a Discord Nitro gift.
While the community is skeptical about the NetEase title, feedback from the Alpha Test of Destiny Rising has been surprisingly positive. According to the official website, the upcoming CBT of Destiny Rising will feature new supers, new characters, weapons, and the ability to dual-wield guns, which was teased in the NetEase 520 Conference.