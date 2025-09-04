PUBG Mobile 4.0 update APK download link

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 04, 2025 08:31 GMT
PUBG Mobile 4.0 update, PUBG Mobile 4.0 update APK download link
The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update download links are live (Image via PUBG Corporation)

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update is scheduled to launch on September 4, 2025. It promises several new features. The Halloween special Spooky Soiree game mode will feature areas like a Magic Mirror castle and new event-exclusive hot drop zones.

The new fantasy-themed world of Spooky Soiree will also introduce Ghosty Companions. You can use Magic Brooms for air travel, and there will be a new mortar weapon to deal more damage to enemies.

For those interested, this article provides the 4.0 update APK download link.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players from the region should refrain from downloading and playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI, an India-specific, legal variant.

Download link for PUBG Mobile 4.0 update

You can download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update from your device's recommended digital storefront, such as the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The 4.0 update will be released on September 4, 2025, at 10 am UTC. Follow these steps to download the game from the digital storefronts:

  • Step 1: Open your device's recommended digital store.
  • Step 2: Search for PUBG Mobile (or skip these steps and click on the aforementioned links to land on the PUBG Mobile page in the Play Store/ App Store).
  • Step 3: Once the update is available, click on "update" to download the game.

The developer also posts APK links on its official website, usually after an update rolls out completely. We will also update this article with the official APK link once it goes live.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

