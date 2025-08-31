  • home icon
PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28: All new upcoming features explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 31, 2025 09:15 GMT
These are the content you can expect in the Metro Royale Chapter 28 (Image via Tencent Games)
Here's the content you can expect in PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 (Image via Tencent Games)

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 is set to arrive with the 4.0 update on September 5, 2025. The imminent patch will also introduce a new game mode, significant changes to the classic mode, a new weapon, and map updates, among other content.

The developer has released what players can expect from PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 on the title's official social media handles. Let's check these features.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28

Here's all the content that PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 is bringing in for fans:

New 1v1 mode

In the 1v1 mode, players can challenge friends in a one-versus-one fight in the Metro Royale mode. Before doing so, they can gear up with their desired firearms and then challenge their friends from the team-up page.

Loadout improvements

If players wish to test more gear combinations, they can head to the loadout page, wherein they can buy and equip a full set of gear with just a single click.

Ghost Crate

Gamers can find Ghost Crates on all Metro Royale maps to get a chance to receive high-value sellable items. They can also find a hidden crate filled with even better loot.

New collectibles

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28 will also bring in a new set of collectibles for players to loot. These fresh items include Fabled collectibles; acquiring them activates exclusive perks.

Weekend surprises

There will be an increase in exchange rates on weekends after Chapter 28 arrives. To make the most of it, players can visit the limited Weekend Market to sell their loot for higher prices.

Other content to arrive with the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update

Apart from the Metro Royale Chapter 28, Tencent Games has announced that the imminent update will feature a new weapon (Mortar), realistic reloading, foregrip and stock adjustments, map updates (Lipovka, Erangel), and Spooky Soiree mode.

In the Spooky Soiree mode, eliminated foes will turn into ghosts for a limited time and can assist their allies by transforming into a barrier to serve as cover.

