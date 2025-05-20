All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile explored

Familiarizing yourself with all Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile is imperative to claim victory. These automobiles often turn out to be life-saving during the last circles, and when you find yourself in a deserted area as the zone shrinks in. Tencent Games consistently introduces new Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile with each update, so it's important to keep up with what's new.

On that note, let's explore all the Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about all the Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile

Here are all the Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile:

Horse

A two-seater animal vehicle, the Horse has a powerful jumping ability. It can jump over obstacles on its own and can walk on all kinds of terrain.

The Horse also has health and energy bars. It doesn't walk when the former runs out, and jumps over obstacles when the latter depletes. However, it recovers these two bars on its own when it rests.

You can fire at enemies when riding a Horse. Moreover, when dismounted, you can summon it if you're within 50 meters.

Cycle

The Cycle is a two-seat vehicle solely available in Erangel and Livik. The best part about this vehicle is that you can carry it in your backpack and use it whenever necessary. Moreover, you can ride it around the map without worrying about refuelling.

Lastly, the Cycle can't be damaged or destroyed by fire and frags.

Motor Glider

The Motor Glider is the only aerial vehicle in PUBG Mobile's Classic Mode. Found in Miramar and Erangel, it is used to fly over rough terrain and water bodies. On the downside, this vehicle requires a decent practice to be used properly and consumes a lot of fuel.

BRDM-2

The BRDM-2 is an amphibious vehicle that carries up to four players. It's acquired exclusively via the flare guns' Air Drop. The best part about this vehicle is that it's bulletproof and can't be damaged by frags. So, you don't need to worry about getting into a head-to-head confrontation with an enemy when driving the BRDM-2.

Hovercraft

The Hovercraft is another amphibious vehicle in PUBG Mobile. It's solely available in Erangel and Miramar and runs pretty fast on water. However, you might get disappointed with its speed on land. Furthermore, this vehicle is bulletproof and can't be damaged by frags.

