PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones: Everything you need to know 

Knowing how PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones and Shops work often paves the way to Chicken Dinner. These zones include Air Drops, Secret Rooms, Treasure Spots, Supply Shop, Mobile Shop, Trade Shop, Vending Machine, and Custom Garages. So visit them as often as possible, and you will never run short of useful gear on the battleground.

Read on to learn more about the PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones

Here are all the PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones and their specialities:

Air Drop crates

Air Drop crates provide valuables such as high-end weapons, gear, and other rare items. These crates are ejected via planes in the middle of a match. To find them, you can follow the red smoke produced from these crates once they land on the ground.

Secret Rooms

Secret Rooms are found in the basement, attic, and behind the walls of buildings. All you need to do to access these PUBG Mobile Secret Supply Zones is spot and approach them, and hit the Open button.

Treasure Spot

PUBG Mobile's Nusa Vault and Vikendi Cave have hidden Treasure Spots opened by the Stone Door Key, which is found in the crates in the area.

Another Treasure Spot is in the northeastern region of Vikendi's Podvosto. Search this area and find a well-hidden cave blocked by a big boulder. You can either crush your way through this stone via a vehicle or blast it using a frag.

Supply Shop

The Supply Shops are easy-to-find structures found on the streets or in buildings. You can purchase various resources for the battle using the Shop Tokens in these shops.

Mobile Shop

The Mobile Shop is another store found on the streets and highways that offers items at great discounts. Moreover, you can buy the Vehicle Key from these shops to use the shop as your own vehicle.

Trade Shop

Trade Shop is available only in Miramar. In each match, it asks five random items from you and offers Shop Tokens in return.

Vending Machine

The Vending Machines are exclusively available in Miramar. It offers Energy Drinks and Painkillers for free when you hit the Purchase button after approaching them.

Custom Garage

Custom Garages are available near highways. Visit them to get your desired vehicle for free.

