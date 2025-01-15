Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four different sets of related words. However, solving this puzzle can be tough since you will only have four chances to figure out the answers. Adding to the difficulty, the names of the categories will not be revealed until you find the answers.

Therefore, this article brings certain hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories. Additionally, you can find the answers to today's puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 15, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 15, 2025, are provided below:

All words for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are often used for ways to get things done. Green category These words are often used for situation when you are missing something. Blue category These are specifications you give to bartenders. Purple category These are popular fictional characters.

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 15, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 15, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words are synonyms for Means. The words are Tool, Vehicle, Mechanism, and Medium. Green category These words mean Lacking. The words are Short, Light, Low, and Shy. Blue category These are Martini Specifications. The words are Dirty, Perfect, Dry, and Wet. Purple category These are Fictional Misters. The words are Big, Robot, Peanut, and Toad.

