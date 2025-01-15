  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (January 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jan 15, 2025 01:10 IST
Today
All NYT Connections hints and answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers can help you save your winning streak. The publisher brings 16 words, challenging the community to categorize them into four different sets of related words. However, solving this puzzle can be tough since you will only have four chances to figure out the answers. Adding to the difficulty, the names of the categories will not be revealed until you find the answers.

Therefore, this article brings certain hints that can help you figure out the names of the categories. Additionally, you can find the answers to today's puzzle in the final segment.

Today's NYT Connections hints (January 15, 2025)

The hints for the NYT Connections puzzle for January 15, 2025, are provided below:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and USA Today Crossword Answers

All words for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
All words for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThese words are often used for ways to get things done.
Green category These words are often used for situation when you are missing something.
Blue categoryThese are specifications you give to bartenders.
Purple categoryThese are popular fictional characters.
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

The NYT Connections answers for today (January 15, 2025)

The NYT Connections answers for January 15, 2025, are listed below:

All answers for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
All answers for NYT Connections for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words are synonyms for Means. The words are Tool, Vehicle, Mechanism, and Medium.
Green categoryThese words mean Lacking. The words are Short, Light, Low, and Shy.
Blue categoryThese are Martini Specifications. The words are Dirty, Perfect, Dry, and Wet.
Purple category These are Fictional Misters. The words are Big, Robot, Peanut, and Toad.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow for more NYT Connections updates:

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी