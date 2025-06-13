Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle ( June 13, 2025) brings another brain-teasing challenge – you must categorize 16 words into four groups, each linked to different themes. You get only four chances to find the answers and maintain your winning streak. This article contains subtle hints to nudge you in the right direction.

However, if you still cannot decipher the names of the categories or fail to figure out the answers, we have provided them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 13, 2025)

All hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today are provided in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category This varies from person to person. Green category Ice cream sellers use these. Blue category These are popular songs from one specific year of the late 1990s. Purple category These words come after a three-letter word that indicates the weather outside during summer.

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (June 13, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 13, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Perspective. They are Angle, Point of View, Lens, and Bent. Green category These things are Seen at an Ice Cream Shop. They are Cone, Little Spoon, Cup, and Scoop. Blue category These are Hit Songs of 1998. They are Closing Time, One Week, Iris, and Too Close. Purple category These words come after Hot____. They are Dog, Rod, Potato, and Water Bottle.

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.