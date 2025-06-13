  • home icon
Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 13, 2025): All puzzle answers

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Jun 13, 2025 00:38 IST
Today
We look at all NYT Connections hints and answers for June 13, 2025 (Image via The New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections puzzle ( June 13, 2025) brings another brain-teasing challenge – you must categorize 16 words into four groups, each linked to different themes. You get only four chances to find the answers and maintain your winning streak. This article contains subtle hints to nudge you in the right direction.

However, if you still cannot decipher the names of the categories or fail to figure out the answers, we have provided them.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 13, 2025)

All hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today are provided in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesHints
Yellow categoryThis varies from person to person.
Green categoryIce cream sellers use these.
Blue categoryThese are popular songs from one specific year of the late 1990s.
Purple categoryThese words come after a three-letter word that indicates the weather outside during summer.
Answers for the NYT Connections puzzle today (June 13, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 13, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)
CategoriesAnswers
Yellow categoryThese words mean Perspective. They are Angle, Point of View, Lens, and Bent.
Green categoryThese things are Seen at an Ice Cream Shop. They are Cone, Little Spoon, Cup, and Scoop.
Blue categoryThese are Hit Songs of 1998. They are Closing Time, One Week, Iris, and Too Close.
Purple categoryThese words come after Hot____. They are Dog, Rod, Potato, and Water Bottle.

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections-related updates:

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
