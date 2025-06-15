Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 15, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints and answers will help you save your winning streak. The publisher has returned with 16 new words that can be categorized into four groups. Each of these groups is related to a particular category. However, the publisher does not reveal the names of these categories until you solve the puzzle.

Thus, many players look for hints that can nudge them in the right direction, helping them save their hot streak. This article brings four hints that can help you decipher the names of the categories without ruining the fun of solving the puzzle.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 15, 2025)

All hints for the New York Times Connections puzzle for today are provided in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words are related to a popular beverage. Green category These are remarks of frustration. Blue category These words are often found in movie posters. Purple category This three-letter word can mean different things.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (June 15, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 15, 2025:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Slang for Coffee. The words are Brew, Mud, Rocket Fuel, and Java. Green category These words mean "Aw, Heck!" The words are Blast, Curses, Fudge, and Crud. Blue category These are Considerations for Movie Ratings. The words are Action, Nudity, Language, and Smoking. Ouroke category These are What "Pop" Might Mean. The words are Burst, Popular, Father, and Soda.

