Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (June 18, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle hints and answers can save your winning streak. The puzzle features 16 words, which can be grouped into four categories, each connected to a different theme. However, you will know the names of these themes until you figure out the words, using only four chances.

Ad

This makes solving the puzzle harder. Today's article will help you with four hints that can help you solve the puzzle. Read on for more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (June 18, 2025)

All hints for today's New York Times Connections puzzle are provided in the table below:

All the New York Times Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These are some reasons why people like rainy days. Green category These are synonyms for "dead center." Blue category These can be found in pods. Purple category These words are spelled similar to some body parts.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Mini crossword puzzle

Answers for NYT Connections puzzle (June 18, 2025)

The table below has the answers to the Connections puzzle for June 18, 2025:

All the New York Times Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Qualities of a Rainy Day. The words are Wet, Cold, Gray, and Windy. Green category These words mean Squarely. The words are Dead, Right, Exactly, and Smack. Blue category These are Contents of a Pod. The words are Coffee, Astronaut, Whale, and Pea. Purple category These are Body Parts Plus a Starting Letter. The words are Barm, Rankle, Lear, and Ship.

Ad

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Follow Sportskeeda for more NYT Connections articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.