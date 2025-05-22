Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 22, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections puzzle's hints and answers are here to help you save your winning streak. This daily puzzle presents 16 words, which you must categorize into four groups of four. These categories each have different themes, but you cannot know their names until the puzzle is solved. Furthermore, you only get four chances to solve the puzzle.

This article offers four hints to help you figure out the names of the categories. You can also check the answers for today's puzzle from the final segment if you're unsure about your guesses.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 22, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All NYT Connections words for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These things are present on contracts. Green category These characters have the same skin tone. Blue category These are features of a popular landmark in Washington. Purple category These are famous riddlers.

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 22, 2025)

The table below features the answers for today's Connections puzzle:

All NYT Connections answers for today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These are Fine Print. The words are Asterisk, Condition, Catch, and Strings. Green category These are Characters with Green Skin. The words are Elphaba, Hulk, Grinch, and Shrek. Blue category These are Features of the National Mall in D.C. The words are Capitol, Obelisk, Mall, and Pool. Purple category These are Famous Riddle-Givers. The words are Bridge Troll, Riddler, Mad Hatter, and Sphinx.

