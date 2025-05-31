Today's NYT Connections hints and answers (May 31, 2025): All puzzle answers

Today's NYT Connections hints can help you solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. This New York Times puzzle features 16 words, challenging you to figure out the four groups these words belong to. While a theme connects each of these groups, the publisher never reveals the names of these themes until you can find the answers.

Ad

This article features a few hints that can lead you to the names of the categories so that you can narrow down your guesses. We've also provided the answers to today's puzzle in the final segment. Read on to explore more.

Today's NYT Connections hints (May 31, 2025)

The hints for today's Connections puzzle can be found in the table below:

All words for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Hints Yellow category These words relate to openings or spaces. Green category These words relate to awards. Blue category Different stages of baking. Purple category Relates to an action we do to extinguish candles or blow bubbles.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Spelling Bee solver

Answers for today's NYT Connections puzzle (May 31, 2025)

The table below features the answers for the Connections puzzle for May 31, 2025:

All answers for NYT Connections today (Image via The New York Times)

Categories Answers Yellow category These words mean Alcove. The words are Cavity, Nook, Hollow, and Recess. Green category These are Ways to Recognize Achievement. The words are Certificate, Plaque, Medal, and Trophy. Blue category These are Verbs in Breadmaking. The words are Ferment, Proof, Rest, and Rise. Purple category These are Things you can Blow. The words are Bubble, Kiss, Fuse, and Raspberry.

Ad

Also read: Mini Crossword puzzle

Follow Spoertskeeda for more NYT Connections updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.