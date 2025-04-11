Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Buzzing in" - Friday, April 11, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (10 April 2025)
Strands Hints and Answers (April 11, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.
Strands is a daily game on the New York Times, featuring a grid of letters and themes. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.
If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.
Today's theme is:
BUZZING IN
The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.
- The theme revolves around popular entertainment formats where contestants engage in games that often involve wordplay, trivia, and problem-solving skills. Each format typically features a host guiding players through various challenges, where they can win prizes and test their knowledge or skill in a fun, competitive manner.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are six words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "C" and has 11 letters.
- Starts with "J" and has eight letters.
- Starts with "L" and has five letters.
- Starts with "P" and has eight letters.
- Starts with "P" and has seven letters.
And today's spangram starts with "G".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row
- One word starts from the bottom row
- Two words start from the right edge of the grid
- Two words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:
- TOCO
- HECTOR
- CHAP
- PADSHAHS
- POLISHER
- DRAP
Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:
GAMESHOWS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:
- CATCHPHRASE
- JEOPARDY
- LINGO
- PASSWORD
- PYRAMID
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 10, 2025)
Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, April 10, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
WHAT'S THE BUZZ?
Yesterday's spangram was:
BUMBLEBEE
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- ABDOMEN
- ANTENNAE
- STINGER
- THORAX
- TONGUE
- WINGS
And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram.