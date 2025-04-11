Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Buzzing in" - Friday, April 11, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (April 11, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.

Strands is a daily game on the New York Times, featuring a grid of letters and themes. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

BUZZING IN

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

The theme revolves around popular entertainment formats where contestants engage in games that often involve wordplay, trivia, and problem-solving skills. Each format typically features a host guiding players through various challenges, where they can win prizes and test their knowledge or skill in a fun, competitive manner.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are six words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 11 letters.

and has 11 letters. Starts with "J" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "L" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "P" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "P" and has seven letters.

And today's spangram starts with "G".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One word starts from the bottom row

Two words start from the right edge of the grid

Two words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

TOCO

HECTOR

CHAP

PADSHAHS

POLISHER

DRAP

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

GAMESHOWS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

CATCHPHRASE

JEOPARDY

LINGO

PASSWORD

PYRAMID

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 10, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, April 10, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WHAT'S THE BUZZ?

Yesterday's spangram was:

BUMBLEBEE

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

ABDOMEN

ANTENNAE

STINGER

THORAX

TONGUE

WINGS

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most NYT games. Check out:

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More