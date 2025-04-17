Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "THE movies" - Thursday, April 17, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (16 April 2025)
Strands Hints and Answers (April 17, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.
Strands is a daily game on the New York Times, where players must connect a grid of letters to form words related to the theme. A new grid of letters is released daily. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be difficult to find all the answers.
If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands hints and answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Before we show the Strands hints and answers, let's check the given theme for today.
Today's theme is:
THE MOVIES
The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.
- The theme revolves around iconic films that have made a significant impact on cinema and culture. Each title explores various facets of storytelling, from family dynamics to adventure and psychological horror, appealing to diverse audiences and shaping the filmmaking landscape over the decades.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are seven words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "A" and has seven letters.
- Starts with "G" and has nine letters.
- Starts with "G" and has seven letters.
- Starts with "G" and has eight letters.
- Starts with "R" and has four letters.
- Starts with "S" and has seven letters.
And today's spangram starts with "T".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row.
- One word starts from the bottom row.
- One word starts from the left edge of the grid.
- Two words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:
- AFIRE
- TAIGS
- FLUES
- ENGILT
- TITRATE
- GRAVID
Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:
TITLES
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, you can find today's solutions below:
- AVIATOR
- GODFATHER
- GOONIES
- GRADUATE
- RING
- SHINING
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 16, 2025)
Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Wednesday, April 16, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands hints, answers, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
FORE!
Yesterday's spangram was:
GOLFCLUBS
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- CHIPPER
- DRIVER
- IRON
- PUTTER
- UTILITY
- WEDGE
- WOOD
And that wraps up today's Strands hints, answers, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have solvers for most NYT games. Check out: