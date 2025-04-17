Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "THE movies" - Thursday, April 17, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (April 17, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.

Strands is a daily game on the New York Times, where players must connect a grid of letters to form words related to the theme. A new grid of letters is released daily. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be difficult to find all the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands hints and answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the Strands hints and answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

THE MOVIES

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

The theme revolves around iconic films that have made a significant impact on cinema and culture. Each title explores various facets of storytelling, from family dynamics to adventure and psychological horror, appealing to diverse audiences and shaping the filmmaking landscape over the decades.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "G" and has nine letters.

and has nine letters. Starts with "G" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "G" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "R" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "S" and has seven letters.

And today's spangram starts with "T".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row.

One word starts from the bottom row.

One word starts from the left edge of the grid.

Two words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

AFIRE

TAIGS

FLUES

ENGILT

TITRATE

GRAVID

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

TITLES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, you can find today's solutions below:

AVIATOR

GODFATHER

GOONIES

GRADUATE

RING

SHINING

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 16, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Wednesday, April 16, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands hints, answers, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

FORE!

Yesterday's spangram was:

GOLFCLUBS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

CHIPPER

DRIVER

IRON

PUTTER

UTILITY

WEDGE

WOOD

