Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "___ a ___" - Saturday, April 19, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (April 19, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers and hints? Find the solutions and some helpful tips here.

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition. However, it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is:

___ A ___

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

This theme refers to the act of engaging or participating in something, often associated with opportunities or moments that present themselves. It can also pertain to actions or activities that involve taking a moment to relax, explore, or make an observation in various scenarios.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are eight words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "C" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "G" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "H" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "H" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "N" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "S" and has six letters.

And today's spangram starts with "T".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One word starts from the bottom row

One word starts from the left edge of the grid

One word starts from the right edge of the grid

Four words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

BELATE

UNMAN

BREAK

TETES

TRAT

FLINT

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

TAKETHAT

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

BREATHER

CHANCE

GANDER

HIKE

HINT

NUMBER

SELFIE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 18, 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Friday, April 18, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

ON THE BOARD

Yesterday's spangram was:

GAMEPIECES

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BATTLESHIP

CHECKER

DOMINO

KNIGHT

TILE

TOKEN

