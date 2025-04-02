Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Shine on" - Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Strands Answers (April 2, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for April 2, 2025.

If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It is a word puzzle game where the players must guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful game to show off your knowledge about words, but sometimes Strands can get challenging.

If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

SHINE ON

The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:

The theme refers to the various ways in which light can be emitted or reflected, creating an enchanting and captivating effect. It evokes imagery of brilliance and clarity, often associated with celestial bodies or precious materials. Each term brings to mind a unique aspect of this enchanting luminosity, celebrating the beauty of light.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you need some hints to help you, I got you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "D" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "G" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "R" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "T" and has 7 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 word starts from the bottom row

2 words start from the left edge of the grid

2 words start from the right edge of the grid

1 word starts from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

RATEL

EASLE

SHAMER

OWLS

EMPARE

GROMAS

The answers are right below.

So do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now the moment you've been waiting for!

Today's Strands Spangram is:

STARPOWER

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

DAZZLE

GLEAM

RADIATE

SHIMMER

SPARKLE

TWINKLE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (April 1, 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, April 1, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

IT'S A SIGN!

Yesterday's Spangram was:

SPRINGTIME

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BLOSSOMS

BUDS

POLLEN

PUDDLES

ROBINS

SHOWERS

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help! We also offer resources like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.

