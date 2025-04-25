Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "It's in the stars" - Friday, April 25, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (24 April 2025)
Strands Answers and Hints (April 25, 2025): Looking for hints? Find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here!
Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition, but it can get tough at times.
Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Today's Strands Theme
To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.
Today's theme is: IT'S IN THE STARS
Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:
- Today's theme revolves around celestial formations and figures that are commonly found in the night sky. These terms often relate to mythology and folklore, each representing a character or concept that has been projected into the heavens by ancient cultures. Explore these starry archetypes that guide us through both navigation and storytelling.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 7 words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "C" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "C" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "D" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "H" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "M" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 4 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "C".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- 1 word starts from the top row
- 1 word starts from the bottom row
- 2 words start from the right edge of the grid
- 3 words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
- NECTAR
- RECTA
- ORNATE
- DAMAN
- SCAR
- PANTO
In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:
CONSTELLATIONS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:
- CENTAUR
- CROSS
- DIPPER
- HUNTER
- MAIDEN
- SWAN
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (24 April 2025)
Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, 24 April 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries—we’ve got you covered with the answers!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
COARSE MATERIAL
Yesterday's Spangram was:
ROUGHSTUFF
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- BARK
- LOOFAH
- PUMICE
- ROPE
- SACKCLOTH
- SANDPAPER
This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many NYT games. Check out: