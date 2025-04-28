Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "My bad!" - Monday, April 28, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (27 April 2025)
Strands Answers (April 28, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for April 28, 2025.
If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, then Strands is another NYT game you can try out. It is a word puzzle in which players are tasked with guessing multiple words from a 6x8 grid. While it is a wonderful game to show off your knowledge about words, Strands can sometimes get challenging.
If you are struggling with today's theme, we will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead. Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.
Today's theme is:
MY BAD!
The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:
- Today's theme revolves around unintended mistakes or actions that lead to minor mishaps. These are common occurrences that often elicit a sense of embarrassment or humor. They can happen in everyday life, and range from physical missteps to clumsy accidents, reminding us that everyone has moments where things don't go as planned.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you need some hints to help you, I have got your back:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 7 words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "B" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "F" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 4 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "T" and has 6 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "W".
Strands Hint 2: Where are the words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- 1 word starts from the top row.
- 1 word starts from the bottom row.
- 1 word starts from the left edge of the grid.
- 3 words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:
- HOOPS
- WHOP
- REPOSE
- PLOW
- IDEALLY
- SEAL
The answers are right below.
So do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now, the moment you've been waiting for.
Today's Strands Spangram is:
WHOOPSIEDAISY
Today's NYT Strands Answers
The answers for today's Strands are right here:
- BLUNDER
- FALTER
- SLIP
- SPILL
- STUMBLE
- TOPPLE
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (27 April 2025)
Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, 27 April 2025), or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers.
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
SLEEP TIGHT
Yesterday's Spangram was:
BEDTIME
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- EARPLUGS
- MASK
- MEDITATION
- MELATONIN
- MOUTHGUARD
