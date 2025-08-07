Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Rock solid" - Thursday, August 07, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (August 07, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got the hints and answers for you.

Strands is a daily game on the New York Times that requires players to locate words in a grid of letters. While the game provides a theme and some hints, it can be difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

ROCK SOLID

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

The theme reflects qualities that emphasize reliability and steadfastness in various contexts. Think about principles or characteristics that denote stability, loyalty, and resilience, often associated with enduring relationships, unwavering beliefs, or consistent performance in challenging circumstances. These attributes are fundamental to trust and dependability.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has eight letters

and has eight letters Starts with "D" and has seven letters

and has seven letters Starts with "F" and has four letters

and has four letters Starts with "S" and has five letters

and has five letters Starts with "S" and has six letters

and has six letters Starts with "U" and has 10 letters

And today's spangram starts with "H".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's Strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions (for all words except the spangram):

One word starts from the top row.

One word starts from the bottom row.

Two words start from the left edge of the grid.

One word starts from the right edge of the grid.

Two words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

SHMO

STEARIN

SEATRAINS

EARNING

VARAS

DEMOUNT

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

HOLDFAST

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, you can find today's answers below:

CONSTANT

DEVOTED

FIRM

SOUND

STEADY

UNWAVERING

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (August 6, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Wednesday, August 6, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret; we have the answers you need.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

PAINT ME A PICTURE

Yesterday's spangram was:

STILLLIFE

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BOOK

FRUIT

GUITAR

JEWELRY

PITCHER

SUNFLOWERS

That wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of the NYT's games. Check out:

