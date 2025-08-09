Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Gastronomic gadgets" - Saturday, August 09, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (8 August 2025)
Strands Answers and Hints (August 09, 2025): If you are looking for hints, then you can find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here.
Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition. That said, it can get tough at times.
Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
To begin, let’s see what the theme is for today’s puzzle.
Today's theme is:
GASTRONOMIC GADGETS
I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:
- This theme revolves around tools and implements commonly found in kitchens, designed to assist in food preparation, mixing, and serving. Each item plays a specific role in enhancing culinary experiences, as it aids in tasks ranging from cutting and blending to measuring and finishing dishes with finesse.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 7 words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "C" and has 9 letters.
- Starts with "M" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "W" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "Z" and has 6 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "K".
Strands Hint 2: Where are the words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- 1 word starts from the top row.
- 1 word starts from the bottom row.
- 2 words start from the left edge of the grid.
- 2 words start from the right edge of the grid.
- 2 words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
- SCUSE
- SULKS
- ROTS
- KUTA
- SKAT
- REINSPECT
In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers. Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:
KITCHENTOOL
Today's NYT Strands Answers
Here are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:
- CORKSCREW
- MIXER
- SIEVE
- SPATULA
- WHISK
- ZESTER
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (8 August 2025)
Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 8 August 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries, we’ve got you covered with the answers.
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
KINGS OF SWING AND BEBOP
Yesterday's Spangram was:
JAZZCATS
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- CANNONBALL
- COUNT
- DIZZY
- DUKE
- FATS
- HAWK
- YARDBIRD
