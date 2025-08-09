Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Gastronomic gadgets" - Saturday, August 09, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (August 09, 2025): If you are looking for hints, then you can find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here.

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition. That said, it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what the theme is for today’s puzzle.

Today's theme is:

GASTRONOMIC GADGETS

I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

This theme revolves around tools and implements commonly found in kitchens, designed to assist in food preparation, mixing, and serving. Each item plays a specific role in enhancing culinary experiences, as it aids in tasks ranging from cutting and blending to measuring and finishing dishes with finesse.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "M" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "W" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "Z" and has 6 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "K".

Strands Hint 2: Where are the words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row.

1 word starts from the bottom row.

2 words start from the left edge of the grid.

2 words start from the right edge of the grid.

2 words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

SCUSE

SULKS

ROTS

KUTA

SKAT

REINSPECT

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers. Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

KITCHENTOOL

Today's NYT Strands Answers

Here are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

CORKSCREW

MIXER

SIEVE

SPATULA

WHISK

ZESTER

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (8 August 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 8 August 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries, we’ve got you covered with the answers.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

KINGS OF SWING AND BEBOP

Yesterday's Spangram was:

JAZZCATS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CANNONBALL

COUNT

DIZZY

DUKE

FATS

HAWK

YARDBIRD

This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many NYT games. Check them out below:

