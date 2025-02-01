Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Hunt and peck" - Saturday, February 01, 2025

Strands Answers (February 01, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers for you.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry — you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

Trending

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is:

HUNT AND PECK

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

This theme refers to a category of large birds known for their keen eyesight, strong flight abilities, and predatory nature. These creatures are often seen soaring high in the sky and are known for their impressive hunting skills and adaptability in various environments, ranging from mountains to coastal regions.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "E" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "F" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "H" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "K" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "O" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "V" and has 7 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "R".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

2 words start from the top row

2 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you along:

SECCO

TAPUS

GOSPEL

ELANCE

RANCE

ORTOLAN

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

RAPTORS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

CONDOR

EAGLE

FALCON

HAWK

KESTREL

OSPREY

VULTURE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (31 January 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 31 January 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

BABY TALK

Yesterday's spangram was:

FIRSTWORDS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BOTTLE

BYEBYE

DADA

KITTY

MAMA

MINE

MORE

YUCKY

If you need help playing the New York Times' world-famous Wordle, check out our Wordle Solver. In addition, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead in other NYT games, like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper.

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword, along with puzzles from other publications.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback