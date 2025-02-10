Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "The munchies" - Monday, February 10, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (February 10, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Trending

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is: THE MUNCHIES

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

This theme revolves around various treats and snacks that people often crave, especially during movies, parties, or when looking for something to munch on while relaxing. These items can be sweet, salty, or a combination of both, satisfying different taste preferences and making them popular choices for indulgence.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "C" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "C" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "F" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "G" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "N" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "P" and has 7 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 words start from the bottom row

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

LOIR

SIAL

TIDY

TUNES

ANTS

LORE

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

SNACKTIME

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

CANDY

CHEESE

CHIPS

FRUIT

GRANOLA

NUTS

POPCORN

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (9 February 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, 9 February 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!

Yesterday's Spangram was:

SUPERBOWL

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

COMMERCIALS

PARTY

TACKLES

TOUCHDOWNS

TROPHY

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of NYT's games. Check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback