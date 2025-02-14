Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Will you be my Valentine?" - Friday, February 14, 2025

Strands Answers (February 14, 2025): Whether you want a clue or the full answer for today’s Strands, we’ve got what you need in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry — you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is:

WILL YOU BE MY VALENTINE?

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

This theme revolves around affectionate terms that people often use to address their beloved ones. It encompasses cute and endearing nicknames typically exchanged between romantic partners or close friends, highlighting the warmth and tenderness found in loving relationships.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "D" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "H" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "L" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "P" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "S" and has eight letters.

And today's spangram starts with "E".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One word starts from the bottom row

One word starts from the right edge of the grid

Three words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you:

NOEL

TRON

DAMS

MULL

NOSED

TEAMED

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

ENDEARMENT

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

ANGEL

DARLING

HONEY

LOVEBUG

POOKIE

SNOOKUMS

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (February 13, 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, February 13, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

IT'S IN THE CARDS

Yesterday's spangram was:

GREETINGS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BABY

BIRTHDAY

CONGRATS

LOVE

SYMPATHY

WEDDING

