Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Ouch!" - Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (February 18, 2025): Looking for hints? Find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here!

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition, but it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is: OUCH!

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

Today's theme revolves around creatures and entities known for their ability to cause pain or discomfort, often through stings, bites, or venom. These beings can be found in various environments, including the air and water. They play unique roles in their ecosystems but are often approached with caution due to their defensive mechanisms.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "H" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "J" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "P" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "S" and has 8 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

SNOTS

UNIT

PUNG

THORP

PRORE

FLYPE

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

STINGERS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

BUMBLEBEE

HORNET

JELLYFISH

PLATYPUS

SCORPION

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (17 February 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Monday, 17 February 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries—we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

SUN SHADE

Yesterday's Spangram was:

YELLOW

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CANARY

DAFFODIL

GOLDENROD

LEMON

MUSTARD

SAFFRON

This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many NYT games. Check out:

