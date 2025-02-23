Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Oh, this old thing?" - Sunday, February 23, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (February 23, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is: OH, THIS OLD THING?

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

This theme highlights nostalgic items that people collect and cherish over time. These treasures can often evoke fond memories or showcase personal interests, ranging from unique figures to pieces of art. They are reminders of the past and can hold significant sentimental or monetary value for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "C" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "C" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "P" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "V" and has 5 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

2 words start from the top row

2 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

SELECT

VIBE

DEBBY

CTENES

LINO

BLOTS

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

COLLECTIBLES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

BOBBLEHEAD

COIN

COMIC

PLUSHIE

STAMP

VINYL

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (22 February 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Saturday, 22 February 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

HERE WE (DON'T) GO AGAIN

Yesterday's Spangram was:

TRAFFICJAM

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BLOCKAGE

CONGESTION

GRIDLOCK

OVERCROWDING

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of NYT's games. Check out:

