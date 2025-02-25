Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Life is like a box of chocolates" - Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (February 25, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is: LIFE IS LIKE A BOX OF CHOCOLATES

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

This theme revolves around the delightful surprises one can find within a diverse assortment of treats. Each selection offers a unique taste and texture, reminiscent of the variety and unpredictability of life's experiences. Embracing the unexpected flavors can lead to moments of joy and discovery, much like navigating through life's many paths.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "C" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "L" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "N" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "T" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "T" and has 7 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "F".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

TALER

MEAL

TONE

FOGIE

TAMAL

COUNTLINES

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

FILLINGS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

ALMONDS

CARAMEL

LIQUEUR

NOUGAT

TOFFEE

TRUFFLE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (24 February 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Monday, 24 February 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

STEP TO IT

Yesterday's Spangram was:

GETMOVING

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

MOSEY

SHUFFLE

SKIP

STROLL

STRUT

TIPTOE

WADDLE

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of NYT's games. Check out:

