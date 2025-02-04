Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Elf-centered" - Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (February 04, 2025): Looking for help with Strands? You can find today's answers and helpful tips here.

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition, but it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is:

ELF-CENTERED

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

Today's theme revolves around mischievous and magical beings from folklore and mythology, often depicted as small, supernatural creatures. These entities are typically known for their playful, sometimes troublesome behavior, and are featured in various stories and traditions, adding a whimsical charm to tales of fantasy.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "F" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "G" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "H" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "L" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "P" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "S" and has 6 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "I".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

Two words start from the top row

Two word starts from the bottom row

Two words start from the left edge of the grid

One word starts from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

TIROES

BRIES

CREEPER

SIPES

LOGIC

SIPPET

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

IMPISH

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

FAIRY

GREMLIN

HOBGOBLIN

LEPRECHAUN

PIXIE

SPRITE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (February 3, 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Monday, February 3, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

ORDER UP!

Yesterday's spangram was:

MAKINGEGGS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BAKE

BASTE

BOIL

CODDLE

PICKLE

POACH

SCRAMBLE

This wraps up our coverage of today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram.

