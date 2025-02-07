Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "A flair for fashion" - Friday, February 07, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (February 07, 2025): Looking for hints? Find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here!

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition, but it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is: A FLAIR FOR FASHION

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

Today's theme revolves around decorative techniques and embellishments that enhance textiles and garments. These elements can transform a simple piece into a work of art, adding texture, elegance, and unique character. Focus on various adornments that bring depth and personality to fashion items.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "E" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "F" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "L" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "T" and has 6 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

SACRING

GIRO

ALANE

SERAL

COTLAND

ERNE

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

CLOTHINGACCENTS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

EMBROIDERY

FRINGE

LACE

SEQUINS

TASSEL

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (6 February 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, 6 February 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries—we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

I'M A PERSON OF MY WORD

Yesterday's Spangram was:

FIRSTNAMES

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

CHASE

CHUCK

DREW

FRANK

JIMMY

MILES

ROBIN

WILL

This wraps up our coverage of today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram.

