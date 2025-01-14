Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Bundle up" - Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (January 14, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on The New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

Trending

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

BUNDLE UP

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

This theme refers to essential clothing items that provide warmth and protection against cold weather. These items are typically worn during winter months to keep body heat in and block chilly winds. They come in various styles and materials, suitable for different activities and temperatures.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "G" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "J" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "M" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "P" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "W".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

3 words start from the top row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

BASTLE

FETES

NIES

SWINES

SERA

TRANTER

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

WINTERCLOTHES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

BEANIE

GLOVES

JACKET

MITTENS

PARKA

SCARF

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (January 13, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Monday, January 13, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

HOLE FOODS

Yesterday's Spangram was:

BAGELS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BLUEBERRY

EVERYTHING

GARLIC

PLAIN

RAISIN

SESAME

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of NYT's games. Check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback