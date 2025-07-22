Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Pet store purchase" - Tuesday, July 22, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (21 July 2025)
Strands Answers (July 22, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for July 22, 2025.
If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game you can check out. It tasks players with finding multiple words in a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes be challenging.
If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.
Today's theme is:
PET STORE PURCHASE
The theme can be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:
- Today's theme refers to various essential items and equipment needed to create and maintain a thriving aquatic environment. It encompasses everything from living beings to various accessories necessary for ensuring a balanced ecosystem and a healthy habitat. Each element plays a crucial role in supporting aquatic life.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you need some hints to help you, I got you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are eight words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "F" and has six letters
- Starts with "F" and has four letters
- Starts with "P" and has six letters
- Starts with "P" and has four letters
- Starts with "R" and has five letters
- Starts with "T" and has four letters
- Starts with "T" and has 11 letters
And today's spangram starts with "A".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's Strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions (for all words except the spangram):
- No word starts from the bottom row.
- One word starts from the right edge of the grid.
- Five words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:
- TERAIS
- SERIF
- RATUS
- TUFA
- KUFI
- LITERS
The answers are right below.
Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now the moment you've been waiting for!
Today's Strands spangram is:
AQUARIUM
Today's NYT Strands Answers
The answers for today's Strands are right here:
- FILTER
- FISH
- PLANTS
- PUMP
- ROCKS
- TANK
- THERMOMETER
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (July 21, 2025)
Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, July 21, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
I FOLD!
Yesterday's spangram was:
ORIGAMI
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- BOAT
- BUTTERFLY
- CRANE
- FISH
- FLOWER
- FROG
- HEART
- KITE
With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper for other NYT games.
If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.