Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Every second counts" - Saturday, July 05, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (July 05, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers and hints? You can find the solutions and some helpful tips here.

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is:

EVERY SECOND COUNTS

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

The theme revolves around tools and devices used for measuring and tracking the passage of time. These instruments have varied designs and functions, from those that mark each hour with precision to ancient methods that rely on natural elements. Their primary purpose is to ensure we stay aware of the time, emphasizing how important every moment is.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are six words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 11 letters

and has 11 letters Starts with "C" and has five letters

and has five letters Starts with "H" and has nine letters

and has nine letters Starts with "S" and has seven letters

and has seven letters Starts with "W" and has five letters

And today's spangram starts with "T".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's Strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions (for all words except the spangram):

No word starts from the bottom row.

One word starts from the left edge of the grid.

One word starts from the right edge of the grid.

Three words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

HEROS

DUROS

HOUSEL

SHALOM

ROINS

HORS

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers. Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

TIMEKEEPERS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

Here are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

CHRONOMETER

CLOCK

HOURGLASS

SUNDIAL

WATCH

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (July 4, 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Friday, July 4, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

LET'S HAVE A PICNIC!

Yesterday's spangram was:

BARBECUE

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

BEANS

BRATS

BURGERS

COLESLAW

SALAD

WATERMELON

