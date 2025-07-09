Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Party time!" - Wednesday, July 09, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (8 July 2025)
Strands Answers (July 09, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for July 09, 2025.
If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game you can check out. It requires players to find multiple words in a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes be challenging.
If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Today's Strands Theme
First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.
Today's theme is:
PARTY TIME!
The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:
- Today's theme revolves around the vibrant elements that enhance celebratory gatherings and festivities. These are typically colorful and joyful items that add excitement and visual appeal to various events, from birthdays to holidays. They create a cheerful atmosphere and are essential for making every occasion feel special.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you need some hints to help you, I got you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are six words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "B" and has seven letters
- Starts with "B" and has seven letters
- Starts with "C" and has eight letters
- Starts with "P" and has seven letters
- Starts with "S" and has eight letters
And today's spangram starts with "D".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's Strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row.
- One word starts from the bottom row.
- One word starts from the left edge of the grid.
- Three words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:
- SORBET
- RETIE
- BEAT
- ENNUI
- FENITARS
- ACONITE
The answers are right below.
Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now the moment you've been waiting for!
Today's Strands spangram is:
DECORATIONS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
The answers for today's Strands are right here:
- BALLOON
- BUNTING
- CONFETTI
- PENNANT
- STREAMER
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (July 8, 2025)
Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, July 8, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
SO EXTRA
Yesterday's spangram was:
SPARES
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- BEDROOM
- CHANGE
- HANDS
- KEYS
- MOMENT
- PARTS
- TIME
- TIRES
With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources, like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper, for other NYT games.
If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.