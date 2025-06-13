Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Scattering petals" - Friday, June 13, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (12 June 2025)
Strands Answers (June 13, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for June 13, 2025.
If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It is a word puzzle game where players must guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes be challenging.
If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.
Today's theme is:
SCATTERING PETALS
The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:
- This theme suggests a celebration of nature's colorful and delicate offerings, often associated with beauty, love, and various occasions. Each representation captures a unique essence, ranging from vibrant hues to gentle fragrances, symbolizing joy and fond memories in gardens or bouquets.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you need some hints to help you, I got you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are eight words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "A" and has six letters.
- Starts with "D" and has five letters.
- Starts with "L" and has four letters.
- Starts with "P" and has seven letters.
- Starts with "P" and has five letters.
- Starts with "R" and has four letters.
- Starts with "V" and has six letters.
And today's spangram starts with "F".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words, except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row
- One words start from the bottom row
- Two words start from the left edge of the grid
- One word starts from the right edge of the grid
- Two words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:
- SERRATES
- LUNARIES
- URALI
- WELTS
- LUNGIS
- TING
The answers are right below.
Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now the moment you've been waiting for!
Today's Strands spangram is:
FLOWERGIRLS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
The answers for today's Strands are right here:
- AZALEA
- DAISY
- LILY
- PETUNIA
- POPPY
- ROSE
- VIOLET
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 12, 2025)
Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, June 12, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
GONE FISHING
Yesterday's spangram was:
TACKLEBOX
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- BOBBER
- HOOK
- LINE
- LURE
- REEL
- SCALE
- SINKER
- SWIVEL
