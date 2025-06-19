Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Life is a highway" - Thursday, June 19, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (18 June 2025)
Strands Answers and Hints (June 19, 2025): Looking for today's Strands answers and hints? We have the solutions and some helpful tips here.
Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition. However, it can get tough at times.
Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's answers.
Today's Strands Theme
To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.
Today's theme is:
LIFE IS A HIGHWAY
Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:
- The concept revolves around the experiences and enjoyment found during travel and the journey itself. It emphasizes the various forms of entertainment and memorable moments one can have while on the road, highlighting elements that make trips enjoyable and help create lasting memories.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are seven words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "A" and has nine letters
- Starts with "G" and has five letters
- Starts with "M" and has five letters
- Starts with "P" and has six letters
- Starts with "P" and has eight letters
- Starts with "S" and has seven letters
And today's spangram starts with "R".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words, except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row.
- One words start from the bottom row.
- Three words start from the middle of the grid.
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- DAMAGE
- SPALL
- GRAT
- TOAST
- ROYALS
- APORT
In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers. Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:
ROADTRIP
Today's NYT Strands Answers
These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:
- AUDIOBOOK
- GAMES
- MOTEL
- PHOTOS
- PLAYLIST
- SCENERY
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 18, 2025)
Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Wednesday, June 18, 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries — we’ve got you covered with the answers!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
DOWN TIME
Yesterday's spangram was:
SADNESS
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- BLUE
- DOLEFUL
- GLOOMY
- MELANCHOLY
- TEARY
- WOEBEGONE
This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many NYT games. Check out: