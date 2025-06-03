Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "That's proprietary!" - Tuesday, June 03, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (2 June 2025)
Strands Answers (June 03, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full solution, we’ve got today’s Strands answers and hints in this article.
If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game, as it tests players to find themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.
If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry — you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.
Today's theme is:
THAT'S PROPRIETARY!
The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:
- Today's theme revolves around popular names that are often used as generic terms for certain products or concepts. These items are commonly recognized and have become synonymous with the categories they represent, reflecting the essence of branding and trademarking in everyday language.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are six words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "C" and has nine letters
- Starts with "J" and has seven letters
- Starts with "K" and has seven letters
- Starts with "P" and has eight letters
- Starts with "V" and has six letters
And today's spangram starts with "T".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions for all words except the spangram:
- No word starts from the bottom row
- Four words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:
- PERTS
- SCEPTIC
- PRAT
- HAPTIC
- SPACE
- ASIDE
The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:
TRADEMARKED
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:
- CHAPSTICK
- JACUZZI
- KLEENEX
- POPSICLE
- VELCRO
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (June 2, 2025)
Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, June 2, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
ON THE VINE
Yesterday's spangram was:
TOMATO
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- BEEFSTEAK
- CHERRY
- HEIRLOOM
- JUBILEE
- LUNCHBOX
- PLUM
