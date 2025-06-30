Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Trellis beauties" - Monday, June 30, 2025

Strands Answers (June 30, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: TRELLIS BEAUTIES

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

This theme revolves around a specific type of climbing plants that are often celebrated for their beautiful flowers and fragrant scents. These plants are known for their ability to scale trellises, fences, and other structures, adding charm and vibrancy to gardens and outdoor spaces. They are popular for their aesthetic appeal and versatility in landscaping.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "J" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "M" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "S" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "W" and has 8 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

JANE

REEL

RIMIEST

MAST

LIMITERS

AMEERS

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

CLIMBER

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

CLEMATIS

JASMINE

MOONFLOWER

SWEETPEA

WISTERIA

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (29 June 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, 29 June 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

HUE ARE MY SUNSHINE

Yesterday's Spangram was:

CHASINGRAINBOWS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BLUE

GREEN

INDIGO

ORANGE

VIOLET

YELLOW

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

