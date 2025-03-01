  • home icon
Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Let us prey" - Saturday, March 01, 2025

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Mar 01, 2025 09:38 IST
NYT Strands Game - Photo Illustration - Source: Getty
Strands Hints and Answers (March 01, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.

Strands is a daily game on the New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to exercise their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

LET US PREY

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

  • The theme explores the world of formidable hunters in the animal kingdom, particularly focusing on apex creatures that reign at the top of the food chain. These beings possess unique adaptations and skills that allow them to dominate their environments, striking fear into other animals while also showcasing the complex dynamics of predator-prey relationships.
Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are six words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

  • Starts with "C" and has nine letters.
  • Starts with "H" and has five letters.
  • Starts with "L" and has four letters.
  • Starts with "O" and has four letters.
  • Starts with "T" and has 13 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "A".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

  • One word starts from the top row
  • One word starts from the bottom row
  • One word starts from the left edge of the grid
  • One word starts from the right edge of the grid
  • 2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

  • NAMS
  • LASSO
  • PREDATOR
  • DATOS
  • IDLES
  • ASSONATES

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

APEXPREDATORS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

  • CROCODILE
  • HUMAN
  • LION
  • ORCA
  • TYRANNOSAURUS

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (February 28, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Friday, February 28, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret; we have the answers you need.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

NAUTICAL INK

Yesterday's spangram was:

SAILORTATTOO

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

  • ANCHOR
  • COMPASS
  • EAGLE
  • MERMAID
  • SHIP
  • SWALLOW

Edited by Suryadeepto Sengupta
