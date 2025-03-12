Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Bearing gifts" - Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Strands Answers (March 12, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for March 12, 2025.

Ad

If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It is a word puzzle game where players must guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes get challenging.

If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

Ad

Trending

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

BEARING GIFTS

The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:

Today's theme revolves around the inherent abilities or special qualities individuals possess that contribute to their success or excellence in various activities. These attributes can manifest in numerous forms, showcasing a person's exceptional capabilities, aptitude, or mastery in specific areas, often leading to remarkable achievements.

Ad

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you need some hints to help you, I got you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are eight words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "F" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "K" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "P" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "S" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "S" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "T" and has six letters.

Ad

And today's spangram starts with "P".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One word starts from the bottom row

Two words start from the left edge of the grid

Three words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

Ad

FILES

INGLE

LEIS

SKORT

AREAL

NIDE

The answers are right below.

Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now the moment you've been waiting for!

Today's Strands spangram is:

PRODIGY

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

CHOPS

FLAIR

KNACK

PROWESS

SKILL

STRENGTH

TALENT

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (March 11, 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Tuesday, March 11, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Ad

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WHAT'S THE MAGIC WORD?

Yesterday's spangram was:

CASTINGSPELLS

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

ABRACADABRA

ALAKAZAM

PRESTO

SHAZAM

TADA

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources, like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper, for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback