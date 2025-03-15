Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Free for all" - Saturday, March 15, 2025

Strands Answers (March 15, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: FREE FOR ALL

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme revolves around items that are often used for personal expression, organization, or convenience in daily life. These objects can commonly be found in educational or professional settings, and they serve various purposes from carrying belongings to jotting down important notes. Each plays a role in keeping one's life organized and stylish.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "D" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "L" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "N" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "P" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "T" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 words start from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

STORY

BOETS

DANS

GEEGAW

TOILED

SORDA

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

SWAGBAG

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

BOTTLE

DECAL

LANYARD

NOTEBOOK

PENCIL

SHIRT

TOTE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (14 March 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 14 March 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

FILLIN' GOOD!

Yesterday's Spangram was:

CLASSICPIES

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

APPLE

BLUEBERRY

CHERRY

PEACH

PECAN

PUMPKIN

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

