Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "A good roast" - Saturday, March 22, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (March 22, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's hints and answers to guide you through it.

Strands is a daily game on the New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. While the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can be difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is:

A GOOD ROAST

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

The theme revolves around humorous reactions often elicited by jokes, funny situations, or general merriment. These reactions vary in intensity and type, ranging from soft chuckles to loud, boisterous outbursts. They are all forms of expressing joy and amusement, often shared in social settings.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are eight words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "C" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "G" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "H" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "L" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "R" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "S" and has six letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

Zero word starts from the bottom row

One word starts from the left edge of the grid

One word starts from the right edge of the grid

Five words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

LICH

ACRE

HACKS

HOGEN

RILING

CREAKS

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

CRACKINGUP

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, you can find today's answers below:

CACKLE

CHUCKLE

GIGGLE

HOWL

LAUGH

ROAR

SHRIEK

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (March 21, 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Friday, March 21, 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret — we have the answers you need.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

ODE TO THE AUBERGINE

Yesterday's spangram was:

EGGPLANTDISH

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

MOUSSAKA

PARMIGIANA

RATATOUILLE

STUFFED

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most NYT games. Check out:

