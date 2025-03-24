Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Yes, Queen ..." - Monday, March 24, 2025

Strands Answers (March 24, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: YES, QUEEN ...

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme celebrates iconic rock and pop groups that have left a significant mark on the music scene. These bands are known not just for their catchy tunes but also for their memorable performances and lasting influence. Their music often encapsulates the spirit of rebellion and creativity that defines various eras in popular music.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "E" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "G" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "H" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "J" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "K" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "R" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "R".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

0 word starts from the bottom row

1 word starts from the left edge of the grid

3 words start from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

THEEKS

JUCOS

NOCK

RILE

BLINKER

OSES

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

ROCKBAND

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

BLONDIE

EAGLES

GENESIS

HEART

JOURNEY

KISS

RUSH

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (23 March 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, 23 March 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

IN STITCHES

Yesterday's Spangram was:

NEEDLEWORK

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BASTE

CROCHET

DARN

EMBROIDER

KNIT

MEND

PATCH

