  • Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Join the chorus" - Sunday, March 30, 2025

Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Join the chorus" - Sunday, March 30, 2025

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Mar 30, 2025 09:30 IST
Strands Answers Today
Strands Answers Today (Source: NYT Strands)
Contents

Strands Answers (March 30, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: JOIN THE CHORUS

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

  • Today's theme revolves around various vocal ranges and classifications found in a musical ensemble, particularly in choral settings. Participants often embody different roles in harmony, offering a rich tapestry of sound through their unique pitches and timbres, creating a harmonious blend that elevates musical performances.
Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

  • Starts with "A" and has 4 letters.
  • Starts with "B" and has 8 letters.
  • Starts with "B" and has 4 letters.
  • Starts with "M" and has 5 letters.
  • Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.
  • Starts with "T" and has 5 letters.
  • Starts with "T" and has 6 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

  • 1 word starts from the top row
  • 1 word starts from the bottom row
  • 1 word starts from the left edge of the grid
  • 1 word starts from the right edge of the grid
  • 4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

  • POORT
  • SOOP
  • ROTA
  • SONAR
  • ARIOT
  • TONE

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

CHOIRPART

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

  • ALTO
  • BARITONE
  • BASS
  • MEZZO
  • SOPRANO
  • TENOR
  • TREBLE
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (29 March 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Saturday, 29 March 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

POWER PLANTS

Yesterday's Spangram was:

VEGANPROTEINS

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

  • BEANS
  • NUTS
  • SEEDS
  • SEITAN
  • TEMPEH
  • TOFU
  • YEAST

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

Edited by Suryadeepto Sengupta
