Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Keep on keeping on" - Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Strands Answers (May 13, 2025): This article contains today’s Strands answers and hints.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. It tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is:

KEEP ON KEEPING ON

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

The theme reflects the spirit of resilience and tenacity in the face of challenges. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong mindset and pushing through difficulties, showcasing the determination to overcome obstacles, adapt to adversities, and continue striving toward goals regardless of setbacks.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "E" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "L" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "P" and has nine letters.

and has nine letters. Starts with "P" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "S" and has seven letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One word starts from the right edge of the grid

Four words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you:

SPIDER

EIDERS

DERBIES

VIVE

BIDE

TEENAGER

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

STAYSTRONG

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

ABIDE

ENDURE

LAST

PERSEVERE

PERSIST

SURVIVE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (May 12, 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, May 12, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after.

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

A LITTLE RESPECT

Yesterday's spangram was:

STREETCRED

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

CHARACTER

NAME

REPUTATION

STANDING

STATURE

