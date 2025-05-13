Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Keep on keeping on" - Tuesday, May 13, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (12 May 2025)
Strands Answers (May 13, 2025): This article contains today’s Strands answers and hints.
If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. It tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex.
If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Today's Strands Theme
Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.
Today's theme is:
KEEP ON KEEPING ON
The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:
- The theme reflects the spirit of resilience and tenacity in the face of challenges. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong mindset and pushing through difficulties, showcasing the determination to overcome obstacles, adapt to adversities, and continue striving toward goals regardless of setbacks.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are seven words, including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "A" and has five letters.
- Starts with "E" and has six letters.
- Starts with "L" and has four letters.
- Starts with "P" and has nine letters.
- Starts with "P" and has seven letters.
- Starts with "S" and has seven letters.
And today's spangram starts with "S".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- One word starts from the top row
- One word starts from the right edge of the grid
- Four words start from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry — here are some hints to help you:
- SPIDER
- EIDERS
- DERBIES
- VIVE
- BIDE
- TEENAGER
The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:
STAYSTRONG
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:
- ABIDE
- ENDURE
- LAST
- PERSEVERE
- PERSIST
- SURVIVE
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (May 12, 2025)
Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, May 12, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after.
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
A LITTLE RESPECT
Yesterday's spangram was:
STREETCRED
Yesterday's Strands answers were:
- CHARACTER
- NAME
- REPUTATION
- STANDING
- STATURE
If you need help playing the New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver. In addition, we have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games, like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper.
If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.